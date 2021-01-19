Australia Post is rolling out a new service that will, finally, let you know when your mail is arriving.

In a new trial service, customers will receive a text message when their order is out for delivery with a two hour time window for when they expect to arrive.

And to make it even better, as they get closer, they will also send you a 15-minute arrival notice, so you can rush home!

The rollout is happening thanks to a change in the way mail is delivered during Coronavirus, which means more parcels are being delivered by vans, which are equipped with tracking technology.

The current rollout does not see the ability for customers to postpone their delivery for a period of time to allow them to get home but is more an alert that it’s nearly there!

Advertisement

Advertisement

GAMECHANGER!