We all love a trip to the bakery. Whether it’s your local, or finding a new gem on a roadtrip out of town, every Aussie has their go-to item (or two!) that they never stray from.

We have all seen websites with pages dedicated to finding Australia’s favourite bakery, but have you ever heard about an underground bakery that is like no other?

Take a trip down the Stuart Highway in South Australia and discover the long-abandoned ghost town of Farina. There’s an underground bakehouse there that’s still going strong, despite it’s incredible location.

Have a listen as the Brain Fuel podcast chats with the local volunteers who are restoring this bakery and keeping it running. We’ll also delve into why this town was abandoned…