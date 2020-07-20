A Melbourne mum-to-be is experiencing the unimaginable: 27 weeks’ pregnant with twins and in hospital battling the coronavirus.

Kaillee Dyke was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital last Saturday after she and her partner contracted COVID-19 and she began to experience breathing difficulties.

Ms Dyke’s partner Chris Lassig says he has made a full recovery, but the soon-to-be mum is very sick and in intensive care.

“She’s been there a week now, on a ventilator and sedated so she’s unaware of what’s going on. But she’s slowly making progress, breathing more and more by herself, with the machine only providing back-up,” Mr Lassig posted on Facebook.

“It’s now a matter of waiting until her lungs have healed enough to work on their own. The doctors say with COVID-19 it’s very hard to predict, but hopefully it’ll be soon.”

Mr Lassig said the twins were healthy and kicking away, but due to the nature of Ms Dyke’s infection he was unable to be with his pregnant partner and even ICU staff are careful about entering her room.

“But they’ve [ICU staff] been super nice and helpful, and they’ve kept me and Kaillee’s family updated via telehealth.

“Still, it’s very difficult not being able to be there with her, and spending the days waiting by the phone,” the post read.

Mr Lassig said he was unclear if the virus hit Ms Dyke so hard because she is pregnant, nor is he sure how they both contracted the virus after being so cautious.

“To me, that shows how difficult it is to protect yourself as an individual, and so it’s only by acting together that we can beat it,” Mr Lassig wrote.

A spokesperson for the Royal Women’s Hospital said there was currently no evidence that pregnant women were more susceptible to COVID-19 or more likely to get seriously ill from the virus.

There have been cases overseas where coronavirus has passed from mother to baby, but the risk of transmission is understood to be low and research has shown babies with the virus have recovered very well.

“Pregnancy can be a worrying time for women and this is likely to intensify during COVID-19,” the spokesperson said.

“It’s more essential now than ever to reassure pregnant women that their care will not be compromised and – if they follow the guidance on reducing their risk – they are not more vulnerable to the virus.”

AAP