We are always on the lookout for ways to speed up the cleaning process in the kitchen, but we never thought it would come to this!

Perth-based mum Carolina McCauley has revealed that she puts her children’s toys, cleaning sponges and vegetables in her dishwasher.

While some were intrigued by Carolina’s “dishwasher hacks” others weren’t so convinced after seeing a dishwasher loaded with apples, carrots, zucchinis and kids’ toys.

“No ma’am. Love your page, but we not putting food in the dishwasher,” commented one person.

Another added, “I might as well dip them in a large bowl with water, vinegar and baking soda for a few minutes. Ridiculous to use so much water for that!”

Others were concerned that people would follow Carolina’s advice but continue to use dishwashing tablets.

“Can you please let people who wanna do this on their veggies know not to use pod soap and vinegar instead?”

But, what do you think? Would you throw your veggies in the dishwasher?