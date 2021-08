Let’s be honest here, Hollywood movies really butcher the elegance of the Australian accent.

As Australians, it’s a little frustrating that they can’t seem to capture an authentic Aussie accent in movies, so we decided to test ourselves.

We’ve got 5 people on the line, all ready and raring to put on their best Aussie accent. However, there’s only one person who has a real Australian accent. Can you pick it?

Listen here: