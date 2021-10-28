We can’t believe in less than two months it will be Christmas time.

We also can’t believe that because of all the wacky border closures, we need to be thinking about presents already especially if you plan to shop online!

To help keep you organised, Australia Post have released their cut-off dates for this year. *opens reminders app*

AusPost have said that the cut-off date for shipping anywhere in Australia for regular Parcel Post will be December 13. If you are running a little behind, you can chip in a few extra bucks for Express Post by December 20.

However, if you need to send gifts to WA and NT you’ll need to be extra vigilant. Parcels must be sent by December 8 by Parcel Post and by December 15 by Express Post if they want to make it underneath the tree in time.

Love to send Christmas cards? They’ll arrive in letterboxes if you send them by Monday December 20 within the same state, and Thursday December 16 for those loved ones who are interstate.

If you are sending gifts overseas, cut-off dates vary or may be suspended. We recommended checking out the AusPost website for more info.

Happy shopping!