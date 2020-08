New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland will remain at stage 3 lockdown until Wednesday 26th August.

It follows a cluster being identified in the city, which led to an initial 3-day lockdown.

The further 12 days means the city will have served a full 14 down isolation period.

Stage 3 lockdown will be reviewed on August 21st.

The rest of New Zealand will remain at Level 2.