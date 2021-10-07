If you’ve been looking for a sign to get on top of those DIY jobs at home, this is it.

This Saturday, October 9, ALDI’s Special Buys are full of stuff to finally get those jobs finished, including a paint sprayer and a 2000W pressure washer.

Painting walls, ceilings and fences are absolutely jobs I would palm off in a second, but using an airless paint sprayer at a 1.5L per minute flow rate would have me considering doing it myself.

The $249 unit also comes with a 10m hose and a premium spray gun with a 50cm extension lance.

But what we’re really excited about is this $149 pressure washer.

It has an 8m pressure hose and reel, a flow rate of 8L per minute, comes in at 2219psi AND all the pressure washing accessories are included. Your car is never going to be cleaner.

ALDI are stocking all kinds of other DIY specials, including paint, drop sheets, ladders and a $49.99 wet-and-dry vacuum.

Stocks are limited and will vary between stores, check out the full range here.