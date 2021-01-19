Calling all singles out there who love cuddling.

Who needs another human when this epic body pillow exists?

In fact, anyone in a relationship can tell you it’s totally overrated… they sweat in the summer, they steal your sheets, they kick you in their sleep or maybe they snore like a freakin’ monster.

Guess what? A giant Mountain Dew body pillow would do none of the above.

The company MTN DEW is making this body pillow as OFFICIAL merch for the company, so don’t fret this isn’t some strange overseas rip-off.

You can expect these pillows to pop up on their website sometime around March, so you will miss all the big holidays but honestly, who needs a reason to receive a big old bottle of cuddly goodness.

