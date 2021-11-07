It’s just come to our collective attention that you can get what seems like the most Australian pool inflatable ever.

Anaconda camping stores have blow-up giant bin chickens just in time for summer.

LOOK AT THIS THING:

And the reviews are pretty glowing:

‘Absolutely huge, great fun. Easily fit me, my partner & my 8yr old. Got a lot of laughs from other people.’

‘My granddaughter is obsessed with bin chickens & loves this so much!’

Advertisement

Advertisement

It appears the ‘Bin Chook’ is just as popular as the unicorn as pool pool floats go @anacondastores #onlyinWA pic.twitter.com/SygkIWvb3G — Paul Entwistle (@backofhouse) October 30, 2021

For those who need to know, it’s 100% PVC and when inflated, it’s 200 x 175 x 120cm. Which is a very decent size.

Its regular price is $49.99 but for club members, it’s just $29.99.

They also have a giant T-Rex inflatable, complete with tiny arms. Obsessed.

Advertisement

Advertisement