It’s just come to our collective attention that you can get what seems like the most Australian pool inflatable ever.

Anaconda camping stores have blow-up giant bin chickens just in time for summer.

LOOK AT THIS THING:

And the reviews are pretty glowing:

‘Absolutely huge, great fun. Easily fit me, my partner & my 8yr old. Got a lot of laughs from other people.’

‘My granddaughter is obsessed with bin chickens & loves this so much!’

For those who need to know, it’s 100% PVC and when inflated, it’s 200 x 175 x 120cm. Which is a very decent size.

Its regular price is $49.99 but for club members, it’s just $29.99.

They also have a giant T-Rex inflatable, complete with tiny arms. Obsessed.

