The ever-popular Ooshie craze that swept the nation has led Woolworths to ask for them to be returned if they are not being used.

The supermarket launched its Disney+ Ooshies in-store in August but if collectors now have no need for them, they can return them to be recycled into garden furniture, fences and park benches.

Dedicated bins have been set up in every store and customers can return any Ooshies, from any collection, until January 31.

Uni SA Marketing Researcher Bill Page told 7News the scheme was to “improve people’s perception of them, and one of the things that’s most important to consumers is recyclability”.