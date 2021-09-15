Woolworths have your kid’s fave Peppa Pig characters available to purchase from their stores AND online at the moment.

Each figure is made of metal and is for decoration purchases only, they’re not toys standing at almost 30cm in height each.

Gerald Giraffe is on special at the moment, going for $18.75.

Gerald’s width measures at 15.5cm, depth is 18.5cm, and height is at 27cm.

Suzy Sheep is also on special right now, going for $18.75 instead of $25.

Suzy Sheep measures the same as Gerald and honestly, she’s so cute how can you resist.

Finally, everyone’s favourite Peppa Pig!

Peppa Pig is a little more robust (by a cm) than her friends measuring up at 19cm in width, 17cm in depth and 27cm in height.

She also isn’t on sale so if you want her, you’ll have to pay the full price of $25.

It’s up to you what you do with these ornaments, they could look adorable in the garden, they’d be a great decoration for the corners of your kids room!

Get creative!