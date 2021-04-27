Woolworths has started to test a ‘car wash’ for your shopping trolleys, which will allow shoppers to disinfect their carts in just two seconds.
TikTok user SezzaRellaRuby shared a video of the ‘trolley disinfects’ from her local Woolies in Sydney.
The video shows a trolley being pushed into the ‘cart washer’ before a button is pressed.
A mist of sanitiser is then pushed onto the trolley before it is released.
A Woolworths spokesperson said “As a food retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in our supermarkets including the thorough cleaning of high touchpoint areas including shopping trolleys.
It’s like a car wash only free 💁♀️🛒🦠 #woolworths #fyp #viral #covid #cleaningtiktok
“As part of our COVIDsafe program, we are trialling a bespoke customer trolley disinfectant unit at our Oran Park store, which enables customers to push a trolley into a dedicated standalone unit where it is sprayed with disinfectant.
“By completing the cleaning process in under two seconds, the initiative is proving very popular with customers looking for a fast, efficient and fun way to clean their trolleys.
“We’re always looking for ways to make the in-store customer experience more convenient, and will closely monitor customer feedback over the coming weeks.”