Woolworths has started to test a ‘car wash’ for your shopping trolleys, which will allow shoppers to disinfect their carts in just two seconds.

TikTok user SezzaRellaRuby shared a video of the ‘trolley disinfects’ from her local Woolies in Sydney.

The video shows a trolley being pushed into the ‘cart washer’ before a button is pressed.

A mist of sanitiser is then pushed onto the trolley before it is released.

A Woolworths spokesperson said “As a food retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in our supermarkets including the thorough cleaning of high touchpoint areas including shopping trolleys.

“As part of our COVIDsafe program, we are trialling a bespoke customer trolley disinfectant unit at our Oran Park store, which enables customers to push a trolley into a dedicated standalone unit where it is sprayed with disinfectant.

“By completing the cleaning process in under two seconds, the initiative is proving very popular with customers looking for a fast, efficient and fun way to clean their trolleys.

“We’re always looking for ways to make the in-store customer experience more convenient, and will closely monitor customer feedback over the coming weeks.”