We all know that feeling.. when you buy something new, and it has a sticker on it somewhere that is too hard to remove.. and when you try, it just ruins it.

Well, one TikTok user has ended this frustration by sharing her mums brilliant and straightforward sticker removal method.

The video has already got millions of views, and Lexi Byers posted, “How did I not know about this? Did anyone else know? “I have a life hack that is going to blow your mind.’

The simple tip is to stop peeling it off and instead “Grab some tape, take your piece and stick half of it on the tag and rub it, so it’s really on there.

“Make sure to leave a little bit of a tail.

“Then you can ‘wax’ it off. Then you can peel it off, and do it all over again.”

Viewers were stunned with one saying “You’ve probably saved billions in lost time.”