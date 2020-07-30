A mums job advert that has asked for a baby sitter to work 12 hour days for less than $100 a week has sparked outrage.

The Canadian mother of two posted to the demands on social media, which has since been shared on Reddit, attracting hundreds of comments.

On top of wanting her baby sitter to work for minimal pay, the woman also asked that they pay for their own background check, provide her children with vegan organic food, and be available to work weekends with no notice.

The listing says that she needed the sitter to watch her two girls, aged two and six, from 6.30am to 6pm during the week – 12 hours a day.

“After 6 months, if we are still conducting business, wages will go up to $150 a week,” the post continues to read.

“No you cannot sleep at my condo. No you cannot have friends over. No you cannot study/watch YouTube/be in your phone while on duty.”

Comments rolled in saying “At first I read the post to mean $100 per day and even that was … $4.35 per child per hour. “And you have to buy them vegan organic food on top of that. But $100 per week??? Where is your concern for your kids’ safety?”

Another said “I will never understand how people could leave their children in the care of someone who is willing to accept $1.66 an hour.”