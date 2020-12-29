A Big W talking unicorn toy has been described as ‘inappropriate’ and ‘creepy’ by mums on Facebook.

WA shopper Michelle shared a video of the store’s Surreal Blossom My Bestiecorn Interactive Plush Pet Toy, asking whether other parents found the toy strange.

“Did anyone else buy this unicorn for Christmas and find the sayings inappropriate?” she asked.

The video shows the unicorn saying “There was a good woman who wanted more than anything to have a child with her husband. The couple lived in a small house at the edge of an evil witch’s garden.”

It is believed that the unicorn is reading back Rapunzel, which has a similar line.

Some said the toy was ‘weird’ others said ‘am I the only one who can’t understand how any of what was said is inappropriate? Legitimately confused.”