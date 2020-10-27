There is one photo that has everyone questioning themselves today..

WHAT IS THE CORRECT WAY TO FOLD A TOWEL?

This is the photo that has everyone confused, with number one showing towel folded into halves, while the second option had been folded into thirds.

Number three has gone away from folded completely and has been rolled up.

The tweet from @itsfrtayloralien started getting dozens of comments from people who were convinced they were doing it the right way.

Absolutely a 3. — KeeKeDee 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇱 (@kr_romm) October 25, 2020

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you say anything other than 1 you don’t deserve rights — Alison but spoopy 🎃 (@RenaissanceNerd) October 25, 2020

But others replied sarcastically.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which way do you go?