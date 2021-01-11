It’s no secret that we are big fans of Kmart. But we are even BIGGER fans of those little lifehacks that make our lives at home easier.

So it makes sense that we’re excited when a new Kmart product is also a lifehack!

This new fridge drawer creates a whole lot more fridge space for you out of thin air by clipping on to the bottom of your fridge’s shelves.

The drawer is set to retail for just $6 and is just over 27cm wide making it perfect for organising those tiny food items like chilies and asparagus and…cheese sticks, because a fridge is not complete without cheese sticks.

The game-changing fridge drawer is set to be launched in stores across the country shortly.

Advertisement

Advertisement