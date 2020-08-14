A new mum has shared a note she received from a neighbour who has worked from home.. as they wanted her baby to stop crying.

Singapore-based mum, Geralyn Amy Yeh, shared the note on Facebook, which showed that her neighbour thought the noise during the day was “inconsiderate’’.

The note also asked her to keep her doors and windows closed, even though Singapore is a hot, humid climate.

In her response, Geralyn said “I do not have the magic to stop her from crying or make her grow up faster so that she can communicate without crying.’’

She went on to sign off the letter saying he “parent of the innocent child”.

Facebook users defended the mum saying “Good reply, bringing up a baby is hard enough without this drama,” and another said “I would be upset if I received that note too.”