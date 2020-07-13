Kmart stocks so many different items and it turns out quite a few of them can be used for a range of different purposes… you just have to have a clever eye and the right tools for the job.

Take social media user Chloe for example, who has recently wowed fellow Kmart shoppers by revealed how she transformed a $10 wooden appetiser server into a coffee table for her couch!

Posting to the Kmart Home Decor & Hacks Australia page, Chloe explained that she was looking for a solution to constantly having to get up to take a sip of her coffee when she was chilling on her lounge.

“Although I have a coffee table, I wanted something I could sit my coffee on without having to get up all the time, especially on these cold mornings,” she wrote.

“$10 serving board from Kmart, re-drill the base to fit the arm of your couch and presto! A sturdy and stylish coffee holder.”

We’ve seen hacks before, but this is EXCELLENT!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The item Chloe used is the Wood Wide Serve Stand. It is sold out online (perhaps because of the post) but can be found in stores.

People were amazed at the hack and were keen to ‘steal’ it for their own homes. We don’t blame them, it is very clever!

Advertisement