It’s the worst part of Christmas.. taking the tree and decorations down, knowing in 12 months you will have to untangle them.

Well, one Aussie has found the perfect product to stop that happened.

It’s called ‘31L Christmas Light Storage Box’ from Bunnings and its sent the internet into meltdown after a shopper shared it on the Facebook group. You can find them here.

“These boxes from Bunnings are so good for storing lights,” the woman wrote when sharing a photo of her neat decorations.

“We put labels on each reel and plug so no mixing up for next year.”

Each box can store up to four sets of 500 lights and are built to be stacked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One person responded, saying “Off to get some tomorrow, this will work amazing.’’