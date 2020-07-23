This year has been a pretty intense one in Australia, with the year starting with devastating bushfires and then the Coronavirus Pandemic.

And, as you would expect that has changed the search habits of Australians, with terms like SARS being searched more than ever.

As we headed into lockdown, Nintendo game Animal Crossing has also been added to the list.

Here are Australia’s top search terms for 2020 (so far):

Coronavirus Social Distancing Worldometers Panic buying Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) Black Lives Matter Pandemic Hand sanitiser Animal Crossing Spanish flu Kobe Bryant Zoom Video Communications Social Isolation Quarantine Toilet paper Furlough TikTok Bushfires in Australia Epidemic Stockpile

As well as terms, here are the most popular questions asked:

How many cases of coronavirus in Australia? What is coronavirus? How did coronavirus start? How many people have died from coronavirus? What are the symptoms of coronavirus? What does simp mean? When will coronavirus end? How long does coronavirus last on surfaces? Can you get coronavirus twice? Is coronavirus airborne? How old is Addison Rae? How to make hand sanitiser. Is Kim Jong Un dead? When is minecraft shutting down? Where to buy toilet paper. How is coronavirus spread? What is the name of the kingdom in Tangled? Can dogs get coronavirus? Why is everyone buying toilet paper? When does jobkeeper end?

Advertisement

Advertisement

What a year it’s been, so far.