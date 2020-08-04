Bunnings will close in Victoria on Wednesday, as it moves to click-and-collect.

And the one product that seems to be more in-demand than ever, is swing sets.

The retrailers website has moved the $3500 Swing Slide Climb play set onto a ‘delivery within a month’ and even the $70 version is pretty much sold out.

In statement, Bunnings said “Our outdoor play range has been in high demand over the past few months, especially across Melbourne in recent weeks.’’

“The most popular outdoor play products have been slides, cubby houses and sandpits.

“Swing sets have also been in demand, with more stock due to land in late August,” Ms Tye said.