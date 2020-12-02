Kmart’s new dolls have left parents across the country ‘’all teary’ after they spotted the department store selling dolls with Down Syndrome.

Parent Brodee captained the screenshot took, saying “Kmart you are the best.’

The dolls named Baby Charlie are sold for just $15.

Other Facebook users commented on the post saying “Incredible for inclusion. May make children feel safer and more confident. Thank you for selling these Kmart’’

Another said ‘This is absolutely fantastic that Kmart has finally bought these dolls out, they are adorable.

John Gualtieri, Kmart Retail Director Australia & New Zealand said “We want all of our customers (especially our littlest ones) to be able to find products they can truly relate to; and we’re committed to championing inclusion and diversity to make sure this happens.’

“To evolving and expanding our representation of diversity in our toys and dolls, to more accurately reflect people of different ages, genders, ethnicities, abilities and sexual orientations.

“That’s why we’re so excited to introduce our new range of Down Syndrome dolls.”