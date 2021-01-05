What’s Kmart done now?

A customer shared this hilarious Kmart fail on Reddit and it went viral!

You may have seen these adorable silicone travel bottles that sell for $4.

Well, this customer bought a Koala one but there was something a little off about the labelling…

Instead of a normal safety warning message on the back, the package was filled with what appears like gibberish.

Maybe it’s Latin? Maybe it’s some sort of witchy spell being cast upon her?

Either way, the customer uploaded the fail onto Reddit saying “Thanks for the warning Kmart. It was very helpful.”

Other people had their opinions on what the warning was actually about, having a bit of fun with it.

One user jokingly wrote that they read the message out loud and now “all the furniture” started “floating.”

Another user jokingly added “At least they warn you before summoning demons.”

One user wrote “Maybe the warning is in Koalan?”, very good… a following smartie pants added the mistake was “terrible koalaty control.”

OKAY ENOUGH!

We can go through hilarious Reddit comments for eons, there are some very funny people on the internet.

But what actually HAPPENED?

Well someone amongst the jokes actually knew the answer.

One user stated the words were part of ‘lorum ipsum’ which only added to everyone’s confusion.

Another cleared it up explaining that “Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and type setting industry.”

“Lorem Ipsum has been the industry’s standard dummy text ever since the 15000s… Contrary to popular belief, Lorem Ipsum is not simply random text.”

There you have it!

Someone forget to fill in the pre-filled text in whatever program prints the backs of these packages.

…But how do I stop my furniture from floating?