Now that we have all the time in the world, we’re getting busy with spring cleaning, eating the entire contents of our fridges and mowing through Netflix like never before.

So, what do you do after you’ve thrown out everything that doesn’t ‘spark joy’, eaten your body weight in BBQ Shapes and everything you scroll in the ‘new release’ section, hey, even the European subtitled shows, has you whispering ‘seen it’.

Need something new?

Over at iHeartRadio, there’s a whole new podcast category that’s been curated for not just the pod-noob, but also podcast addicts.

Picking a podcast used to be really easy because we didn’t have the sheer choice we have now.

So, if you’re new to them, it’s overwhelming.

If you’re rusted-on to the same rotation of shows as they drop, you’re less likely to look for something fresh.

OK, so iHeartRadio created Cabin Fever Bingeable Podcasts and it’s great.

For example, in this collection they’ve included some of their fave episodes from 30 for 30 Podcasts. If you haven’t heard it already, this show is filled with original audio from sports documentaries and offers captivating storytelling for sports fans and general interest listeners alike. It’s one great way to hear about sports stories like you never have before.

They also have The Oprah Winfrey Show: A Podcast. In this show, Oprah has opened the vault of her long-running and popular television talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show. Travel back in time to learn more about some of the most memorable interviews, a-ha moments, ugly cries and unforgettable surprises.

Another show is Hidden Brain. In this pod, Shankar Vedantam uses science and storytelling to reveal the unconscious patterns that drive human behaviour, shape our choices and direct our relationships.

From the best of Crime Junkie (which is one of my personal rusted-on faves) Dr Death (OMG, this is a good one) to The Ron Burgundy Podcast and the most popular podcast on the planet, Stuff You Should Know, there’s lots to check out.

