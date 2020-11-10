A national recall has been issued over a number of baby chairs that were sold in stores nationwide, including at Big W and Target.

CNP Brands’ Bebecare Pod Nui High Chair, Childcare Pod High Chair and Childcare Coda High Chair have been recalled over fears of injury.

Product Safety Australia said the casing at the top of the chair may develop cracks, which could lead to the chair legs possibly twisting, which would impact the strength and stability of the chair’s legs.

“If the plastic shell breaks or cracks and the chair legs becomes unstable, this could result in the chair collapsing, increasing the risk of injury to small children,” PSA said in a statement.

The products affected are

Bebecare Pod Nui High Chair (Snowflake) – Model number 095102-378

Childcare Pod High Chair (Natural) – Model number 091500-018 and 095100-386

Childcare Coda High Chair (Jet and Citrino) – Model number 044270-143 and 044270-382

Only products sold between January 13, 2016, and November 2, 2018 are included.

Any consumer with an affected product is being urged to immediately stop using the chair and register for a repair via the CNP Brands website.