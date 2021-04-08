Mother’s Day is fast approaching and it is never too early to start thinking of ways to spoil Mum this year.

If you’re thinking that helping her feel cosy at home might do the trick, Peter Alexander’s new line of PJs will certainly make her smile and they’ve even got kids sizes so the whole family can match.

In a range of shades including a divine ‘Over The Moon’ blue collection, there is no doubt Mum will be feeling extra special, especially when she slips into the luxurious fabrics!

If you feel like adding anything else in with the gift, PA have also whipped up some home boots and a new Scrabble set for some nostalgic fun.

Peter Alexander’s new collection drops online from on April 19, just in time for you to snap it up for the first Sunday of May!