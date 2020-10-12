We love everything that is iconic to Australia – who needs a hot dog when you can have a sausage sandwich?

With that being said, Peter Alexander is now celebrating all the goodies we have to offer with their new collection which is packed with Aussie faves.

Get ready to have sweet dreams in pyjamas that are covered in Golden Gaytimes, Tim Tams, Vegemite and Bubble ‘O Bills. There is even a pair of shorts dedicated to a nice cold beer – perfect for Summer!

The collection, titled ‘Aussie Staycation’, also pays tribute to our native flora and fauna – including PLENTY of koalas!

Check out the full catalogue and start shopping here.