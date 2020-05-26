Homewares lovers are used to finding stunning bargain furniture at stores like Kmart, but this new chair has shoppers rearranging their living space – and it is from Bunnings!

The home improvement store has released a new line of furniture by Home Bazar which features a gorgeous statement rattan chair. People cannot get enough of its ‘peacock’ style backrest and are now OBSESSED.

And to top it all off, it is only $159!

The item has also been described as “dreamy” by shoppers, which one writing that they are “honestly in love with this chair,” on Instagram.

The Home Bazar range also sports plenty of other rattan items, including dining chairs, side tables and other cushioned chairs you can really relax into.

I think it is time for a full house refresh!