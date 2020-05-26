Homewares lovers are used to finding stunning bargain furniture at stores like Kmart, but this new chair has shoppers rearranging their living space – and it is from Bunnings!
The home improvement store has released a new line of furniture by Home Bazar which features a gorgeous statement rattan chair. People cannot get enough of its ‘peacock’ style backrest and are now OBSESSED.
Seeing how my little casa is coming together makes me so happy 🥰 and I love finding special pieces to bring home. … I’m obsessed with my latest addition – The Living Paradise chair from @homebazar_ ! And I love that all their pieces are eco friendly & ethically sourced 😍Pick up your own & shop their gorgeous rattan range @bunnings … What’s your favourite piece of furniture in the house?
And to top it all off, it is only $159!
The item has also been described as “dreamy” by shoppers, which one writing that they are “honestly in love with this chair,” on Instagram.
The Home Bazar range also sports plenty of other rattan items, including dining chairs, side tables and other cushioned chairs you can really relax into.
RATTAN LOVERS There’s more new rattan goodies @bunnings such as the gorgeous @homebazar_ Papasan Chair $149, Kanza Dining Chair $89, stunning Paradise Chair $159 and the Byron Side table $79. Since my last post there’s been so many more beautiful @homebazar_ pieces popping up at @bunnings I thought I’d share them on this post!! When restrictions are lowered I’m heading in!! 🏃♀️ 🏃♀️ 🏃♀️ #homebazar #bunnings #rattanfurniture #rattan #homedecor #home #interior #interiordesign #interiordecorating #outdoors #outdoorfurniture #homestyle #homeinspo #bargainshopper #bargain #bargains #homebargains #iloverattan #decorateonabudget #armchairs #lookwhat_i_found
I think it is time for a full house refresh!