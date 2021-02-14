Man oh man, 2020 was a wild ride. But, now that 2021 is here, I’ve decided that I’m going to make the switch to be healthier.

My starting point has been super easy. I’m switching to Vitasoy Whole, which is plant-based, low in sugar, and extremely delicious.

If you want to switch things up this year, you should join me! This week I’ve chatted with my good mate Woody to see what health and fitness tips he has to share with me.

Woody is one of my best mates in radio, but he’s also an awesome fitness guru in his down time.

Woody shared his favourite little tips on how to make some little switches to build some new healthy habits.

“Dancing. Whenever you get a free moment at home, chuck on a ripper tune and sweat it out with a good boogie.”

“Or… ice baths. Seriously. Jump in an ice bath, and if you don’t have a bath, just jump into a bin filled with ice!”

Wow, thanks mate – I can’t wait to try out some dancing!

Woody also shared how much he loves Vitasoy Whole as well.

“You can’t go wrong with Vitasoy Whole. It’s low in sugar, really good for hydration, and if you’re like me and you’re lactose intolerant, it’s super good for your gut too!”

I’m going to be chatting to a different person every week to find out more ways that I can make easy healthy decisions, and ask for their advice too, to help me.

Talk soon! PJ x

You can find Vitasoy Whole in the drinks fridge at your supermarket and convenience store.

