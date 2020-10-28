Christmas is literally around the corner – whether you believe us or not, and now is the perfect time to break out the craft kit, and get prepped!

2020 has been a wild year, but there’s nothing we are looking forward to more than celebrating with our nearest and dearest.

And creating the perfect setting will make your celebrations all the more special.

Why not create a new tradition for your family, and make a gorgeous, reusable Advent Calendar, perfect for stuffing with your favourite treats?

Depending on your style, Spotlight have these ready-made kits waiting for you.

We always love adding an Aussie flare to Christmas, and these DIY felt ornaments are the perfect way to go!

This adorable table runner will look so good all December long!

And for something a little simpler, Spotlight have a what you need to know to create the perfect bow. As decorations, gifts, or table decor, bows can really go anywhere!

Last but not least, we are LOVING these totally chic timber-crafts. You can paint them however you like depending on your family’s favourite colours!

Check out Spotlight’s full range of Christmas Projects here.