It’s definitely time to start getting excited and organised for Christmas 2020 – and getting the kids (or those young at heart!) involved is one of the best ways to create joyful memories for everyone. We’ve put together our fave ideas from Spotlight’s Christmas projects for you and those little helpers to get busy on.

Please remember that while these projects are perfect for the kids to get involved, they should always have adult supervision and will need help handling things like pins and hot glue!

DIY Baubles

How fun are these? Create your favourite characters, or use your own inspiration to decorate these baubles.

Christmas Kids Decorations

These teeny creations will look absolutely fantastic on your shelves and counter tops, and with a little bit of string can even be turned into hanging decorations!

Fleece Snoman Toys

These little snow men and women will find their new home in no time at your place! They can be decorated however your helpers please, and will make an adorable addition to the family!

DIY Pom Pom Wreath

Spotlight have so many ideas for DIY Christmas wreaths, but we especially love this Pom Pom wreath which will brighten up any home! They have pom pom garlands in several colours so you can choose your favourite.

Spotlight have so many crafty Christmas projects for you to make your own decorations, or even to make your own mini Christmas trees! Your own imagination is your only limit! Check it all out on their Christmas projects page!

Check out Spotlight’s full range of Christmas Projects here – from decorations to homemade gifts they have plenty of DIY projects to help you create a unique and one of a kind Christmas to remember.