A Woolworths shopper who has attempted to sell their Disney+ Ooshies has sparked fierce words amongst other fans.

The collector posted 58 packets of unopened Ooshies on the popular Facebook page Ooshies Buy/Swap/Sell and offered fans them for $2 each or $100 for all of them.

While some people took them up on the offer, others said: “Give them to a child whose parents can’t afford to spend $30 for one!”.

Another said “Or what about a larger family that need to collect a few sets. GREED!”

However, the seller didn’t back down saying “I am off to Woolies now to get some Ooshies, maybe I will ask a grand for them when I get home.’’