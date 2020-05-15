If you’re having trouble cleaning your windows, glass and stainless steel, the answer to your problems could be sitting in your pantry.

On the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook page, one mum named Claire shared her secret to streak-free surfaces – tea bags!

The hack is simply putting a tea bag and water into a spray bottle and she says it has replaced the products she has spent “a fortune” on.

“Works so great on any shiny surface,” Claire said.

“I use it for my high gloss units, mirrors, glass, stainless steel, shower screens. It has been an absolute game changer for me! My stainless steel splash back is literally like a mirror now!!”

Claire said she sprays on the surface and wipes down with a microfibre cloth. So simple. So genius.

Other Facebook users have had success with the DIY spray too, describe it as a “miracle.”

Advertisement