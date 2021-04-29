We have been left in the Netflix daze at some point.. scrolling.. waiting for something to magically appear that we might like and hoping for the best.

Well, Netflix has now started to roll out a new solution just for you (and all its subscribers).

It’s called ‘Play Something’ and will appear on accounts throughout the next few weeks.

In a statement Director of Product Innovation, Cameron Johnson said “There are times when we just don’t want to make decisions. A Friday evening after a long work week. A fridge full of food but nothing jumps out. A family movie night where no one can agree. We’ve all been there.

“Sometimes you just want to open Netflix and dive right into a new story. That’s why we’ve created Play Something, an exciting new way to kick back and watch. “

You can find Play Something in multiple ways on your TV:

Underneath your profile name

The tenth row on your Netflix homepage

The navigation menu on the left of the screen

How good!