An Aussie mum of nine has found an amazing way to stop her kids from taking all the sweet treats from the cupboard.

Ballarat mother Samantha Withers got creative to prevent the kids from taking them, telling users in Facebook that she purchased a $13 FAKE security camera from Bunnings, which she told the kids she was always watching!

“I’m so sick of going to pack lunches and the boxes are all empty,” she wrote on Facebook.’’

“So Bunning’s imitation security camera for $13 and my kids are fooled.”

The mum’s idea was loved by friends, with one saying “I so needed this when my kids were younger.