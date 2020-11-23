One woman’s self-described ‘mum fail’ is making people smile after she received a photo with the words ‘I don’t want this’ written over the top.

Brittany Kinley and her son Mason, who is in Kindergarten in Texas, were thrilled when school photos were able to go ahead this year, even though Coronavirus threatened to cancel them.

When Brittney was filming out the forms, there was an option to have their child’s name on the photo but when she didn’t like the photo she was presented so wrote: “I DON’T WANT THIS” and received THIRTY copes of them!

Kinley posted the image of the photo on Facebook, with the hashtags #idowantthis and #if2020wasaschoolphoto. Mason’s 2020 school photo has since been shared through the platform more than 28,000 times.