Kmart has released a new gadget that will pretty much signal the end of a kettle in your household.

Fans of the store are raving about the new Instant Hot Water Dispenser, which has now landed in-store and online.

The machine can pour a hot cup of tea or coffee in seconds, as well as fill a pot with near-boiling water in no time.

“Instant hot water dispenser is amazing,” said one fan on the Kmart Mums Australia page. “Goodbye kettle and the waiting.”

Added another: “So in love with this gadget. No more kettles for me.”

The dispenser costs just $79 and can heat up 2 litres of water in just 3-5 seconds.

It also has a built-in child lock for safety.

