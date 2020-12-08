Kmart has been forced to issue an urgent recall on a popular Christmas decoration.

The Half Wicker Wreath with berries has been pulled from sale after it was deemed to be a biosecurity risk.

The product was sold in stores from September 26 to December 7.

Shoppers have been told to stop using the product as it could damage Australia’s native plants.

“The treatment given to this product has been determined to have been ineffective and it may contain unwanted organisms that could affect plants native to the country,” the statement read.

“The product could potentially pose a risk to native flora.

“Customers should cease using their product immediately and return the product to any Kmart store for a full refund.”

For more information, customers have been asked to call Kmart’s Customer Service centre of 1800 124 125 or visit its website.