During these cooler months, weighted blankets have been all the rage. Designed to help you feel a little cuddled up at night, they’ve been proven to help people get a better night’s sleep.

Weighted blankets can come with a hefty price tag, but of course, there is always one store that we can trust to slash prices and make our bank accounts happier – Kmart.

The ‘Adult Weighted Blanket’ weighs 7kg (recommended for those between 65kg-85kg) and has a soft, polyester lining.

Plus, it’ll only set you back $49!

You can find the blanket online for delivery or in stores – see your options here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1