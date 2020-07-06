If you’re in the process of decorating your home then I have some great news for you!

Kmart has launched a delightful range of new homewares that come with an equally delightful price tag!

Rattan woven furniture is back in and Kmart has got a Round Rattan Table Lamp going for $25 to add a warm touch to any room.





Nature-themes and neutral colours appear to be what stocking all the shelves at the moment, so to match your wooden woven furniture there’s a Natural Woven Ottoman for $29.

Or for a more down to earth look, there’s a gorgeous Stone ‘Look’ Aroma Diffuser for $35.

Alongside a LOT of storage contraptions, there’s a totally insta-worthy Linen ‘Look’ Glass Jewellery Box for only $9!!

These are my fave neutral picks, but if you head to Kmart’s website you can check out their latest homeware range yourself!