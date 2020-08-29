If you’re one of those people that eyes off those Dyson fans thinking ‘it would be nice’, we might just have a solution for you.

Kmart is selling an $89 bladeless fan that people are saying is just as good as Dyson’s offering.

The Anko fan apparently is not quite as quiet as the real thing and doesn’t come with a heat setting, but at several hundred dollars cheaper than Dyson’s, it’s a solid alternative.

Kmart’s fan comes with 3-speed settings, timer, led lights and remote control.

Earlier this year, consumer group Choice found that a similar $89 fan being sold by Kmart performed just as well as the more expensive Dyson equivalent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Love this? You’ll love this bit from Jase & PJ – they’re always up to something! Weekdays from 6AM on KIIS 101.1