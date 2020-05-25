In some amazing news for Kmart fans, there is now a clearance centre on Kmart’s website!

Keen shopper Nicole posted in popular Facebook group Markdown Addicts Australia that the company had launched a clearance section.

Now Kmart is already cheap so imagine how good the clearance section is!

Some of the bargains on the site included a pair of Mid Western Heel Boots for just $15!

For the kids there are some Terra Dinosaur toys that are down to just $5 each, which is a bargain!

In total, there are 14 pages of bargains to have and it’s updated all the time, so head HERE!