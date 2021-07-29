Show us a person who says that they don’t get excited by a trip to Kmart to pick up a bunch of stuff for the house and we’ll show you a liar!

It’s the combination of completely on-trend homewares, budget prices and HEAPS OF IMPULSE PURCHASES for us.

Inspired by Australian flora, fauna, people and places, Kmart’s latest living range is guaranteed to excite Australians ready to transform their favourite living spaces on a budget.

Arriving in-store and online nationwide from Thursday 29 July 2021, Kmart’s August Living range combines leading trends with impressively low prices to deliver stylish solutions for all areas of the home including living, kitchen, dining, bedroom and storage.

Kmart has revamped its approach to furniture, launching an expansive range of what we’re told are truly bespoke and on-trend furniture pieces, all at Kmart-esque prices.

The Timeless range is all about warm and earthy tones, with soft butter colours, refreshing blues and comforting apricot hues: the perfect palette to create a sanctuary within the home.

For those who enjoy monochromatic homewares, Kmart’s Urban range takes an artistic and expressive approach. The neutral colour palette of off-white, ecru and soft caramel is paired with bold and matte blacks, timber surfaces, coloured glass and a hero injection of sunburnt orange.

The range is available in Kmart stores around the country now.