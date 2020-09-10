Kmart has announced they are expecting to re-open their stores from October 26.



Kmart Group Managing Director Ian Bailey said that they see that as the ‘best case scenario.’

Despite the delay in opening, Kmart, Target and Catch.com.au will continue to be paid regardless of any hours worked.

“We recognise how important it is to stand by our team members who, through no fault of their own, are unable to work,” he wrote.

In the roadmap outlined by Daniel Andrews stores like Kmart, won’t be able to reopen until the state reaches a threshold of fewer than five cases per day.

