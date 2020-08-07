DIY giant Bunnings and homewares store Kmart will pay all of its permanent employees impacted by stage four restrictions their full wages for the duration of lockdown.

All staff will remain employed by the company, despite not being able to open to anyone but tradies and industry partners.

Casual employees who work more than 12 hours a week or more will be paid the equivalent of their regular hours for the remainder of the six-week lockdown.

Those who have worked less than 12 hours a week will be paid the equivalent of two weeks of their normal rostered hours.

Bunnings Managing Director Mike Schneider said “We have a history of doing the right thing by our team, and I’m really pleased to confirm we will support our Melbourne team members through this six week period irrespective of whether there is work available in our stores.’’

Kmart Managing Director Ian Bailey said ‘we are pleased to announce that we have made the commitment that all permanent team members affected by the current Stage 4 restrictions in metropolitan Melbourne across Kmart, Target and Catch will remain employed and paid fully for the duration of the current six-week lockdown, in the event that our businesses do not have meaningful work for them.”