There’s really no disputing that Kmart is the best place to go when you want to Christmas up the house.

The department store is chock full of cheap ornaments, decorations and Christmas-themed bits and pieces that you never thought would exist but now that you’ve seen them, you must have them.

One good example is this adorable Reindeer Christmas stocking which one Aussie shopper spotted on Kmart shelves in the lead-up to Christmas.

The stocking features Rudolph, complete with gold antlers and a big red nose and smiling face, except for one of them.

They all seem like typical Kmart fare on first glance, however, one of them was an unfortunate casualty of a manufacturing error.

The photo, shared to Facebook group Kmart Hacks & Decor shows one of the reindeer sitting amongst his smiling mates with a desperately sad look on his face.

In the photo’s caption, the shopper wrote that the reindeer was the “saddest Christmas stocking ever”.

But honestly, it kind of captures exactly how we’re all feeling this year.