It’s definitely time to start getting excited and organised for Christmas 2020 – and if you’re anything like us, there’s something special about this year, and we’re even more pumped for Christmas than usual! So join us and deck out your place with some of these crafty decorations, or hand them out to your loved ones as gifts, and impress them with your skills!

DIY Baubles

How classy do these baubles look?! And since you are making them yourself, you can personalise them however you like!

Hanging Christmas Tree

Got no room for a big tree this year? Or maybe you’d like to bring some Christmas joy to another room in your house? This wall hanging Christmas tree is perfect. It’s so easy to make, and the clean and classic design of it will mean it stays fresh for years ahead!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Native Hanging Wreath

Need a centrepiece? This gorgeous hanging wreath will be the talk of your party, we are SURE of it. You could even add some fairy lights to it too…

Christmas Shaker Cards

Feel like bringing some joy to your family and friends? Impress them with your craft skills this year with these super cute shaker Christmas cards. You can fill them up with glitter, festive paper cuttings or even dried leaves and flowers!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Felt Christmas Decorations

Need to spice up your tree decorations this year? These DIY felt decorations would be perfect. Choose your own colours, and your favourite shapes, symbols or even letters!

Spotlight have so many crafty Christmas projects for you to make your own decorations, or even to make your own mini Christmas trees! Your own imagination is your only limit! Check it all out on their Christmas projects page!

Check out Spotlight’s full range of Christmas Projects here – from decorations to homemade gifts they have plenty of DIY projects to help you create a unique and one of a kind Christmas to remember.

Advertisement

Advertisement