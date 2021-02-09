Coles have announced they are discounting their MasterCard Gift Cards by 10% for just one week.

From Wednesday, February 10th, to Tuesday, February 16, customers can pick up a $50, $100 and $250 gift card and receive 10 per cent off the total amount of the card, including the purchase fee.

The supermarket chain has said the new promotion is believed to be the ‘first time in retail history’ that a prepaid MasterCard has been discounted.

The deals mean that shoppers can save money on anything they want to buy.

With the offer, it means that if you pick up a $250 Coles MasterCard Gift Card and pay the purchase fee of $7, you will pay $231.30 for the $250 value, saving you $18.70.

The purchase fee on the $50 and $100 vouchers is $5.

Shoppers have been told to act quick, as they will likely sell out!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After a summer of spending, we know that our customers are looking for extra value in everything they buy and this is the ultimate way we can help them save on their everyday purchases,” Coles general manager of non-food, Jonathan Torr said.